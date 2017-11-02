Demons have chance to make first state trip since 2014

The Burlington boys volleyball team may have been the lower seed Tuesday night at Mukwonago, but the Demons didn’t play like it.

In what head coach Mike Jones called the team’s best game of the year, No. 3 Burlington breezed past No. 2 Mukwonago, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18, in a WIAA sectional semifinal.

The Demons improved to 22-9-1 and will have a chance to advance to state for the first time since 2014 Thursday night at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Middleton.

“The Demons served aggressively, keeping Mukwonago moving and out of system at times,” Jones said. “Today was a great team win. We were down in set 2 by six points and came back to win the set, 27-25.”

Jones added that outside hitter Drew Pesick and Malik Tiedt were dominant on the outside with 14 and 8 kills, respectively.

Also, the Demons were dynamite defensively, and the serve-receive allowed setter David Paul to find all of his options early and often.

“Our defense behind Malik Tiedt, Trey Krause, Sam Lois, Tyler Duesing, and Daniel Drew was outstanding,” Jones said. “Andy Ellingham and Sawyer Dujardin contributed to the team with multiple block touches, making it easier for our defense to pass.”

Krause paced the club with 13 digs, and Tiedt added four aces.

Burlington def. Fort Atkinson, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

After a slow start Oct. 27 in a regional playoff opener against No. 6 Fort Atkinson, the third-seeded Demons cruised at home behind 39 kills to gain some revenge on the Blackhawks and earn a regional championship.

Last year in regionals, Fort Atkinson knocked off the Demons, 3-1.

This year was different, though, as the Demons pulled out the first set before hitting their stride in the final two sets.

Malik Tiedt led Burlington with 13 kills and two blocks.

David Paul dished out 35 assists, and Sam Lois had 14 digs.

Trey Krause contributed two aces.

Jones said he was proud how his team responded after falling behind in the first set.

