WGSD sends survey to residents as questions about Fox River, other schools loom

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

As a precursor to potentially big changes, school officials in the Waterford Graded district are attempting to cast as wide a net as possible and hear from residents about improvements that could cost between $19.95 million and $41.3 million.

With assistance from hired consultants School Perceptions LLC, WGSD this week sent a community survey to each of the approximately 6,000 households within the K-8 feeder district’s boundaries.

The survey, which is being sent to each household by mail, will ask residents to weigh in on three options at Fox River Middle School, which earlier this year was identified as needing changes in the years ahead.

Fox River, built in 1967, hosts all seventh- and eighth-grade students in the district. Officials in recent years have noted its cramped quarters and perceived obsolete learning space in a 21st Century learning environment.

District Administrator Ed Brzinski said the brief survey lays out three options linked to Fox River.

One scenario asks respondents about support for renovating and expanding the existing middle school, while another touches on the possibility of building a new middle school.

The final prospect on the table calls for a wholesale reconfiguration of the district by having three grade-level schools. If implemented, the proposal would impact each of the K-6 neighborhood elementary schools.

The survey sent this week is the latest in a series of efforts WGSD administrators and School Board members have taken to solicit community feedback. In September, officials hosted a series of listening sessions.

“We’ve had a lot of smart ideas and great feedback,” Brzinski said of the listening sessions.

The latest overture, Brzinski said, is aimed at furthering the district’s mission of hearing from as many community members as possible.

