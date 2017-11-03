Demons enjoy improved season after ineligibility

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports correspondent

The Burlington Demons boys soccer team ended a hard-fought season Oct. 19 as they fell in their WIAA regional matchup against Monona Grove, 6-0.

“They were a very good team with some very exceptional players,” head coach Joel Molitor said. “It was good for our younger players to see that level of talent outside of our conference, and I think not being familiar with this team and the quality at a school like Monona Grove should hopefully improve the younger kids and get to that level because they have a long way to go.”

Despite allowing six goals, Burlington got seven saves from their two goalkeepers. Derek Koenen played 82 minutes in the loss with five saves. Joseph Gabor had two saves in eight minutes for the Demons.

Senior Andrew Zeman led the way with 23 points this season and 11 goals. Fellow senior Jarred Kohout had five goals and 12 points.

Senior Marco Hernandez led the way in assists for the Demons with seven. Trevor Mann was second on the team in assists with four.

“It was a team effort for all of us,” Zeman said. “I think I got lucky on some of the goals I scored with the help from my teammates, we were a cohesive group.”

Koenen led the way in saves with 72, and opponents only scored 32 goals against him. Gabor had seven saves with five goals scored against him this season for the Demons.

Jacob Panackal, Kieran Bieneman and Ryley Wilkomm were some players that Molitor felt improved the Demons’ defense all year.

This season for the Demons will be remembered for signature games, including a 3-1 win against Kenosha Christian Life, which was their first win since their ineligibility last season. On September 14, the team notched its first conference win in five years in a 4-1 win at home against rival Waterford.

Zeman said that the game against Waterford was probably one of his favorite moments as a Demon.

“It was a huge step for us,” Zeman said. “It is an amazing team of guys, and I’m happy with all the hard work we put in, and it was nice to get some recognition for that.”

The Demons finish the 2017 season 6-10-1 overall. Their finish was good enough for sixth place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a record of 3-6-0.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments