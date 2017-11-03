By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team is not second in the Southern Lakes Conference for the first time since 2011.

The Demons won the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Oct. 28 at Whitewater High School, and clinched both the regular season and conference meet titles.

BC swims Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Greenfield.

Burlington Co-op consists of swimmers from Burlington, Catholic Central, Union Grove and Waterford high schools.

BC last won the SLC title in 2011. The Demons finished second to Lake Geneva Badger Co-op in the SLC every year since.

BC took three of the top four spots in the 100-yard backstroke, led by Morgan Traughber finishing first in 1:01.75. Megan Dietzel finished second (1:02.73) and Elise Piper came in fourth (1:07.74).

Jenna Hotvedt won the 500 freestyle in 5:30.36. Brianna Smith finished fifth (5:47.26).

Smith, Dietzel, Madison Traughber and Morgan Traughber finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.14).

Madison Traughber finished third in the 100 breaststoke (1:13.47) and Morgan Traughber finished third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.01).

Hotvedt, Libby Slauson, Emma Langley and Smith finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.92).

Hotvedt finished fourth (2:06.43) and Smith fifth (2:08.20) in the 200 freestyle.

BC scored a total of 42 points in the final SLC standings, which includes the squad’s undefeated (7-0) regular season record in dual meets. Badger Co-op finished second with 36 points.

Jefferson Cambridge finished third, Elkhorn fourth and Whitewater fifth. Platteville/Lancaster finished fifth, Edgerton seventh and Delavan-Darien eighth.

