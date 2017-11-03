Talk about sweet revenge.

The Burlington Blue Devils seventh-grade youth football team lost to unbeaten Union Grove earlier in the season by one point, but when a chance at redemption arose on the biggest stage, Burlington seized the moment.

The Blue Devils captured the Southeastern Youth Football Super Bowl championship Oct. 29 at Kenosha Bradford High School, dominating previously unbeaten Union Grove, 39-14.

Burlington (8-1) fell to Union Grove by one point earlier in the season.

Danny Kniep erupted for 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns to spark the Blue Devils, and Grant Otter and Drew Weis each added a score.

Mason Gill also hooked up with Owen Munson for a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Hunter Reinholtz corralled an interception, while James Hernandez and Jacob Lazenby stood out at defensive end.

The Blue Devils are led by head coach David Gill.

Union Grove (8-1) is coached by Jeff Clark.

