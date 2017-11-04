Burlington (34-10) vs. River Falls (42-0), 4:30 p.m., Resch Center, Green Bay

GREEN BAY – For the second straight year, the Burlington girls volleyball team will play for the prestigious gold ball.

That’s because last night the Lady Demons took care of business in a 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 25-16 victory in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal against Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.

Game four featured a host of hitting errors from the Angels, but it was the Burlington block game and offensive attack that took over down the stretch.

While the team battled to scores of 7-6 and 9-9, Burlington senior hitter Brooklyn Vandehei exerted her dominance with seven kills in an 18-10 run to close the game.

Kaley Blake added a tip kill from the setter position, complementing Vandehei’s 15 kills, and Abby Koenen notched a match-high 19 kills.

Blake tied a Division 1 State Tournament, four-set record for aces in a match with eight to go with her game-high 42 assists. Sam Naber led the defense with 23 digs.

The Demons also recorded nine blocks in the match.

The Dashers were led offensively by Haley Multerer and Remy Ziolkowski with 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Other team statistic leaders included Tess Murphy with 25 assists and Grace Novotny with 23 digs.

Burlington (34-10) will take on undefeated River Falls (42-0) today at 4:30 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay for the state championship.

According to BHS Athletic Director Eric Plitzuweit, Burlington High School students can take a fan bus, which will depart the high school at 1 p.m.

