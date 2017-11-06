Area residents will have a chance to congratulate the 2017 WIAA Division 1 state girls volleyball champion Burlington Demons Monday evening during a parade and program in the heart of the city.

The parade — with members of the team riding in fire engines and emergency vehicles — is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Lynch GM Superstore on Milwaukee Avenue at Highway W, according to Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

The procession will travel southwest on Milwaukee Avenue to Pine Street in downtown Burlington. From there it will turn left and conclude at Wehmhoff Square adjacent to the Burlington Public Library. There will be a short program recognizing the team at the park, according to Hefty.

The Demons captured the title with an epic five-set win over previously unbeaten River Falls in the championship match at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Saturday. Look for expanded extra coverage in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

