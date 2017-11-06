Adam Burazin, 13, of Waterford, selects a pumpkin at Squires Pumpkin Patch in rural Burlington the weekend prior to Halloween. The pumpkins were sold for 25 cents per pound at a maximum of $5 each. “We had over 20 acres of pumpkins, but we couldn’t even guess at how many we sold.” said Scott Squire, who owns the pumpkin patch along with his wife Sue. “We were very busy this season even though there were a few bad weather days,” Sue said. “Our customers just trudged through.” (Photo by Toni Schneider)

