Lyle A. Robers, 78 of Springfield passed into eternal life at his residence on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Lyle was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Elkhorn to Carl and Elizabeth (Fettes) Robers. He married Marie Annette Wilson on June 19, 1965, in Burlington.

In high school, Lyle was part of the Lake Geneva Stunt Club. He was a past president of the Lyons Snow Bums Snowmobile Club as well as a past president of the Walworth County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs in Elkhorn. He was a certified scuba diver and loved to compete in snowmobile races, 3D archery shoots, and classic car shows.

Surviving are his wife Marie; daughter Lynette Premeau Robers of Sauk City; sons, Edward Robers of Peoria and Thomas Robers of Springfield; brothers-in-law, Errol Robert Wilson, Dr. Loyd Richard Wilson, and David Ball; sisters-in-law, Kay Wilson Ball, Bonnie Martinson Wilson, Mary Dunnlovey Robers, and Diane Whitehouse Wilson. Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda Robers and Dorthy Ceasario; and brother, Jerry Robers.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, with Father Jim Volkert officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with luncheon to follow at church.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services Lake Geneva is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.slfhlg.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments