Lawrence T., “Larry” Strueder, age 84, of Waterford, peacefully entered into eternal life on Nov. 5, 2017, after a brief hospitalization at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Larry and Elaine, his wife of 56 years, were dairy farmers in the town of Dover for most of their lives. He loved the land and instilled that love and his strong work ethic into his children and grandchildren.

Larry grew up on Beloit Road in Milwaukee and as a teen worked on a nearby farm. He attended Boys Technology and Trade School in Milwaukee, training as a tool and die maker. After finishing his apprenticeship, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then returned to the family farm on 68th Street in Franksville. Soon after, he started as a tool and die maker in the town of Butler where he worked for 11 years. In 1961, Larry and Elaine bought their Town of Dover dairy farm.

Larry was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford where he served faithfully on the ushering crew. He was a staunchly active member of the National Farmers Organization for many years, serving as treasurer during that time.

He loved his Ford tractors, telling a good story, playing a joke on others, and tending his outdoor wood burner. He never lost his boyhood love of trains, playing checkers or cards, and reading his farm magazines. His love for polkas and waltzes kept him dancing through his entire life, but he also liked a good Packers game, Brewers game or Nascar race.

Larry is survived by his children, Marlene (Michael) Brunner of Green Bay, Steven (Candice) Strueder and Carolyn Strueder of Waterford; his grandchildren, Ryan, Brad, and Sean Strueder, and William and Ben Brunner; his step-grandchildren, Peter and David (Jessica) Brunner, and Christine (Phillip) Lisowski. He is further survived by his sisters, Mary Strueder, Sister Helen Strueder and Dorothy Antinucci; his brothers, Bernard (Jackie) Strueder, Joseph (Ginny) Strueder, John Strueder, and Michael Strueder; as well many nieces, a nephew and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and lifelong dance partner Elaine; sons, Donald and David Strueder; his parents, Fred and Johanna Strueder; his in-laws, Irene and Walter Buse; brother-in-law, Joseph Antinucci; and nephew, Paul Strueder.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with services starting at 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Waterford. Burial with Military Honors will follow services at St. Peter’s Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

