Copies of the Standard Press’ commemorative state champion girls volleyball edition are scheduled to hit newsstands in the Burlington late Wednesday afternoon and will be readily available throughout the community on Thursday.

The special edition features six pages dedicated to the Burlington High School girls volleyball team’s WIAA Division 1 state title run, including a centerspread photo layout.

Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk’s exclusive coverage includes Q and A with coach Dan Lynch, a special feature on the local volleyball that gave most of the girls a start in the sport, and thumbnail profiles of each of the team’s players.

Ramczyk also offers a spike-by-spike account of the epic championship game with previously unbeaten River Falls.

Extra copies will be on sale at outlets throughout the Burlington area for $1 each. Readers may also subscribe to weekly delivery of the Standard Press by clicking here.

