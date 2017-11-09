By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Maddie Berezowitz, junior

Favorite movie: “A League of their Own”

Favorite song: “Best Days of Your Life,” Kelly Pickler

Volleyball is: my life.

We won state because: the work ethic we put in outside of what people saw.

Without Burlington Elite, I would: never have played volleyball, because Teri (Leach) and ML (Mr. Lynch) motivated me to go to Wisconsin Juniors and eventually to Sting.

Social media? Twitter.

Do for fun? Lift.

Pregame food ritual: Subway.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Michelle Obama, I think she is one of the most influential females in modern society.

Tamlyn Kretschmer, senior

Favorite movie: “Beauty and the Beast”

Favorite song: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

Volleyball is: amazing.

We won state because: we stuck together.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: nowhere.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Hang with friends.

Pregame ritual: I stay quiet. Everyone else blasts music, I just think in my head.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Brett Young, he’s one of my favorite country singers.

Abby Koenen, senior

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite song: No favorite, I like a lot of genres.

Volleyball is: my life.

We won state because: we worked our butts off.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: not playing volleyball, that’s for sure. I was a little kid when I started with green glasses, and I wasn’t very athletic. “Dan and Teri would talk about my potential when I was 11, Teri said I had potential, Dan said I had no hope,” she joked.

Social media? Instagram

Do for fun? Hang out with my friends, don’t really have much time.

Pregame ritual: I changed my shoelaces every game because I kept ripping them.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? One of my grandparents that passed away, just to see them again.

Brooklyn Vandehei, senior

Favorite movie: “Now You See Me”

Favorite song: “Bless the Broken Road,” Rascal Flatts

Volleyball is: my passion.

We won state because: we worked together as a team.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: not the same volleyball player I am today, because of the coaching staff I had. Jorge Longoria was one of them.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Going to beach and playing beach volleyball.

Pregame food ritual: I always have to eat before I play, at least a half hour before.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Luke Bryan, I really like him as a singer, and he seems cool.

Kaley Blake, sophomore

Favorite movie: “Safe Haven”

Favorite song: “Halo,” Beyonce

Volleyball is: my life.

We won state because: of our hard work.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be not playing volleyball right now.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Hang with my friends

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Aaron Rodgers, he’s the same number as me (12).

Sam Naber, freshman

Favorite movie: “Avatar”

Favorite song: “Don’t Stop Believing,” Journey

Volleyball is: my life.

We won state because: of our dedication.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: not playing volleyball.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? I go biking, Kettle Moraine is my favorite place.

Pregame food ritual: I have a banana before every game.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Harriet Tubman, she has a lot of courage, and I’d like to know what it’s like to live in that time.

Grace Peyron, junior

Favorite movie: “She’s The Man”

Favorite song: “Best Love Song,” T-Pain

Volleyball is: my passion.

We won state because: we worked hard on and off the court.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: probably not playing volleyball.

Do for fun? Track, also hang with friends, shopping

Pregame food ritual: I try not to eat a lot of sugar before games. Maddie’s grandma always brought us dessert after games.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Grandparents, my grandpa passed away, I still go to my grandma’s house and we always have family dinners.

Emily Alan, sophomore

Favorite movie: “High School Musical”

Favorite song: “Glorious,” Macklemore

Volleyball is: my life.

We won state because: we worked together as a team.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: not as good of a volleyball player.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Binge Netflix, I’ve been watching “Pretty Little Liars.”

Pregame food ritual: I always wore white Under Armour socks.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? My dad, he got me into volleyball and all the sports I’ve ever played, he’s one of my biggest role models.

Camryn Lukenbill, freshman

Favorite movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Favorite song: “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” Jon Pardi

Volleyball is: my entire world.

We won state because: we have awesome team chemistry.

Without Burlington Elite, I would: not be playing volleyball. It’s easier for younger kids to get to know volleyball. Every single girl on this team has played for Elite, and I think that’s why we’re successful.

Social media? I only have one type of social media, and that is Instagram. It allows me to meet people that go to BHS.

Do for fun? Hanging out with friends, working on homework

Pregame food ritual: Brooklyn’s mom makes these little peanut butter oatmeal energy bowls, and I eat those before every single game.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Tony Romo, he’s a very successful athlete who’s from Burlington. Just to talk to him about his success and how it originated here.

Mackenzie Leach, freshman

Favorite movie: “Elf”

Favorite song: “Irreplaceable,” Beyonce

Volleyball is: my passion.

We won state because: we worked hard on and off the court, and we had a lot of energy.

Without Burlington Elite, I would: probably not be playing volleyball.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Softball

Pregame food ritual: Banana

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? My grandma, I never met her.

Coley Haggard, junior

Favorite movie: “White Christmas”

Favorite song: “Unforgettable,” Thomas Rhett

Volleyball is: my life.

We won state because: of the ability of our seniors to lead the team and our overall energy and positivity.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: probably not playing volleyball.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Lift.

Pregame food ritual: Apple

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Aunt from Alaska, I never get to see her, and she has a super cute dog.

Cayla Gutche, sophomore

Favorite movie: “Elf”

Favorite song: “Countdown,” Beyonce

Volleyball is: everything.

We won state because: we practiced so hard and we stayed together.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: a different person and probably playing softball.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? Hang with friends

Pregame ritual: White Under Armour socks

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? Patrick Dempsey, he was McDreamy in Grey’s Anatomy, and I have watched every episode at least three times.

Lexi Hill, junior

Favorite movie: “Vacation”

Favorite song: “When It Rains It Pours”

Volleyball is: a lifestyle.

We won state because: of the hard work we put into practice and adjusting to whoever we play.

Without Burlington Elite, I would be: not playing volleyball.

Social media? Twitter

Do for fun? Go out to eat or go on a run

Pregame food ritual: Eat a lot, and I mean a lot, of food with my teammates

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? (Assistant coach) Mary Parker, because she inspires me to become a better athlete

Laren Baldowsky, sophomore

Favorite movie: “Moana”

Favorite song: “Hall of Fame”

Volleyball is: my passion.

We won state because: we practiced with a purpose. We had our minds set on getting better, and our coaches pushed us every day to do our best.

Without Burlington Elite, I would: not be playing volleyball.

Social media? Snapchat

Do for fun? I like to spend time with my siblings, especially my baby ones, and I also hang with friends.

Pregame food ritual: I make sure to eat a healthy breakfast, even though I usually don’t even eat breakfast. I eat a long time before the game, then have a small, healthy snack 20-30 minutes before game time.

If you could have dinner with one person dead or alive, who would it be and why? I would have dinner with my future self to see where I’m at with my life and to avoid any big mistakes I would make.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments