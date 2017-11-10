Janice M. Campbell, 91, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Janice was born in Burlington on May 15, 1926, to Floyd and Florence (nee Welshans) McCormack. She was a lifetime resident of Burlington where she graduated from Burlington High School.

On Nov. 7, 1946, she was united in marriage to Maynard F. Campbell. Maynard preceded her in death on March 23, 1997 after 51 years of marriage. Janice worked for Burlington Roofing as a bookkeeper and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing and playing cards, especially Bridge. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Jan) Campbell of Fond du lac, Kathleen (Mitchell) Kendall of Burlington and Stephanie (Allen) Maass of Waterford; grandchildren, Jason (Jodi) Kendall of Burlington, Samuel (Lisa) Maass of International Fall, Minn. and Jonathan (Kelly Unrath) Maass of West Allis; great grandchildren, Brittaney (Curtis), Cieara (Will), Seth (Danielle), Sullivan, Evelyn, Atlas, Mason and Marshall; one great great-grandson, Odin; along with nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Betty.

Memorial contribution may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and Seasons Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.

Services for Janice will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home Burial will be Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. at Burlington Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

