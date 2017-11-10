Suzanne K. “Sue” Lawrence, age 74, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at her home.

Suzanne Kay Baltz was born on April 29, 1943, in Milwaukee to Henry and Molly (nee Palmersheim) Baltz. On Aug. 19, 1961, she was united in marriage to Robert Lawrence in Milwaukee. Together they lived in Burlington for 19 years. They then moved to Reedsburg where they lived until Robert’s passing on Nov. 5, 1996.

On June 11, 2010, she was united in marriage to Terry Doerr at the Watertown Conservation Club. She had been employed as a CNA at Watertown Memorial Hospital and Zinzendorf Hall in Watertown. She also worked at Jones of New York in Johnson Creek. Sue enjoyed painting and crocheting as well as ballroom dancing and playing Yahtzee. She loved Indian Dolls and Christmas and was an avid dachshund lover. Sue enjoyed her trips up to the trailer and fishing.

Sue is survived by her husband, Terry Doerr of Watertown; three daughters, Corrie (Brian) Lois, Tammie Boese and Kathy (Tim) Johnson; seven grandchildren, Carrie, Kylie, Kelly, Megan, Staci, Emma and Nathan; six great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie (Mike) Troedel; brother-in-law, Roger Dillin; as well as special friends, Patti and Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Lawrence and two sisters, Shirley and Mary.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help cover funeral costs would be appreciated.

Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

