Burlington’s veterans groups will host a Veterans Day observance Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. with an outdoor rifle salute.

The public is invited to attend the program.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments