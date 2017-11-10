Gas station and store eyed for site on Durand Ave.

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Residents and other motorists passing through Union Grove on a daily basis may soon have a new option for fuel and convenience store fare.

The village Plan Commission on Nov. 6 conducted a preliminary review of a gas station and convenience store under the Casey’s General Store banner. The operation has been proposed on land at 4513 69th Drive.

Commissioners received a preliminary pitch on the business’ operations plan, though no formal action was taken.

“Once we get a site plan, a conditional-use permit will be considered,” said Trustee Jan Winget, who chairs the Plan Commission.

The Casey’s business is part of a nearly two-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Durand Avenue and 69th Drive. The existing site includes a maintained lawn, trees, farmland and gravel driveway.

Neighboring parcels include a commercial development to the north, residences to the east and an industrial-zoned complex to the west.

The village panel and applicant representatives heard concerns from several nearby property owners about noise, light and other scenarios that could impact conditions if and when Casey’s begins operations at the site.

To read the full story, see the Nov. 10 edition of the Westine Report.

comments