Most residents don’t want the added cost, officials say

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

As a prelude to the upcoming adoption of the 2018 municipal budget, Village of Waterford officials have set in stone how recycling services will be carried out in the year ahead.

Citing cost considerations and minimal interest within the community, the Village Board on Oct 23 nixed plans of having contractor John’s Disposal pick up recyclables from residential property owners on a weekly basis.

The board’s vote came on the heels of the same recommendation from the Public Works and Utilities Committee. Members of the appointed body in mid-October reviewed the pros and cons of weekly recycling.

In a quote, John’s representatives said the cost of switching to weekly recycling pickup would cost the village an additional $1 per month per household.

Earlier this year, the village sent a survey to residents, asking about various service levels. According to village officials, more than two-thirds of respondents opposed weekly recycling pickup if it meant an added cost.

The Village Board will be acting on the full municipal budget later this month.

To read the full Village Board report, see the Nov. 10 edition of the Waterford Post.

