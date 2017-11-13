By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

On the brink of costly repairs to aging police vehicles, the Burlington Common Council authorized the purchase of two new squad cars for the police department at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council, which discussed the replacement of two 2013 Ford Interceptor Utility vehicles with high miles at an Oct. 17 Committee of Whole meeting, accepted a bid from Miller Motors of Burlington at a cost of $29,957 each.

The 2013 models, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson on Oct. 17, had about 82,000 and 91,000 miles, respectively.

Anderson told council members on Oct. 17 one of two vehicles recently had its power steering replaced.

In response, the department opened the bidding process on Sept. 20, but Miller Motors was the only dealership to come forward with an offer.

Despite the single bid, Miller Motors met the department’s budgetary needs.

Both vehicles were included in the 2017 Police Department Equipment Replacement Fund, which budgeted a maximum of $37,000 per vehicle, Anderson reported.

To read the full report from the Common Council meeting see the Nov. 9 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments