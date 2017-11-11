By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team enjoyed a banner day Nov. 4 at a WIAA Division 1 Sectional Meet at Greenfield High School.

Burlington Co-op won the sectional title, and is sending swimmers to the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in three events.

Burlington Co-op consists of swimmers from Burlington, Catholic Central, Union Grove and Waterford high schools.

The winners of each event at each sectional and the next 18 fastest individuals/relay teams statewide advance to state, which is today and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.

“I am very excited about our sectional win, and the three girls making it to state,” BC coach Denita Jones said. “The sectional win was due to the depth of our team.”

Freshman Morgan Dietzel recorded BC’s only first-place finish at the sectional, and set a school record. Dietzel won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.41. Dietzel qualified for state with her victory in the backstroke.

Senior Jenna Hotvedt finished second in the 500 freestyle at the sectional meet with a time of 5:16.51. Hotvedt’s time also earned her a place at state.

Senior Morgan Traughber qualified for state in the 100 backstroke after finishing third at the sectional with a time of 58.93 seconds.

At the sectional meet, Brianna Smith, Dietzel, Madison Traughber and Morgan Traughber finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.52).

Dietzel, Madison Traughber, Elise Piper and Morgan Traughber finished third in the 200 medley relay (1:53.06).

Hotvedt finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:01.09) and Madison Traughber finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:15.85) and 100 freestyle (55.50).

Hotvedt, Piper, Libby Slauson and Smith finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.32).

Morgan Traughber finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.80).

The Demons’ sectional title adds another trophy to what is already an outstanding season BC won the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Oct. 28 at Whitewater High School, and clinched both the regular season and conference meet titles.

BC last won the SLC title in 2011. The Demons finished second to Lake Geneva Badger Co-op in the SLC every year from 2011 to 2016.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments