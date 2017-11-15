Pick up a copy of this week’s Burlington Standard Press for a story about a special homecoming for a local helicopter pilot who spent nine months in Afghanistan with a medical evacuation unit.

Other top stories include an update on the Burlington Area School District’s process of preparing for a referendum in 2018 and a report on BB gun-wielding vandals who shot out the windows on nearly 50 vehicles in the area.

Also in this week’s edition:

A NEW JEWELER: Thomas Rouse and Jean Zimmermann are among the staff at the Jewelry Center, which recently took over Ide Jewelry in downtown Burlington.

HOME DESTROYED: Although there were no injuries from a Friday afternoon blaze in the Town of Brighton, officials said the fire destroyed the rural home and displaced at least two people. Officials also suspect a dog died in the blaze.

COURT NEWS: A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 19 for a Burlington woman charged with stealing from a resident at a Burlington assisted living facility. Read this and other Circuit Court news inside.

HONORED ARTIST: Burlington artist Lynn Garwood tied for first place in an American Art Awards international online art contest with her painting “Betsey in the Mist.”

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday shopping season Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. with the ninth annual Light Up the Night event. Many participating Burlington area businesses will offer special deals and extended hours, as the sky above the city will be illuminated with spotlights to guide shoppers.

SEARCH RESUMES: The Racine County Sheriff’s Office resumed a search Nov. 6 for a Town of Dover woman who went missing in June. Officials said they are hopeful reduced foliage this time of the year will reveal more information for investigators.

DEATHS: The following death notices appear in this week’s edition: • JANICE M. CAMPBELL, 91; • SUZANNE K. LAWRENCE, 74

