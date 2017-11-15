David L. Pischke, age 85, of Wind Lake, passed away Nov. 13, 2017. Donald is the loving husband of Margarette (nee Huber) and the dear father of Jacqueline Schroeder, the late Peggy Young, David Jr. (Vera), Julie (Eugene) Johnson, and Joy LaRussa (Rudy Wegner). He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rochester. A service will follow at 5 p.m. Visitation will also be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Melrose United Methodist Church, 101 W. Douglas in Melrose, Wis. A service will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association appreciated.

Hartson Funeral Home of Hales Corners is serving the family.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments