Gage Andrew Linton, age 6, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2017. He was born March 7, 2011 to Marques Andrew Linton and Andrea Marie Tracy. Gage was a first grader at Van Buren Elementary School. He was an outgoing and independent boy who was loved by his classmates and loved them back. Gage liked putting puzzles together and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved going fishing and hiking with his family. Gage loved cars, trucks, and trains. He is sure to be riding the rails with great-grandpa Schwarten now! Gage was an animal lover and bonded with his grandmas’ dogs at an early age. Everyone that met him was drawn to him. His bright energy, smile, enthusiasm, and loving spirit will leave an unfilled void in the lives of those around him.

Gage is mourned by his father, Marques Andrew Linton and his fiancée, Shannon Murphy; grandmothers, Heidi Schwarten and Paula Gister; uncle, Trent Linton; great-grandmother, Karen Linton; and an abundance of cousins and family members.

Gage was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Gerald and Nancy Schwarten and Byron Linton.

The family will hold private services to honor and celebrate Gage’s life.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

