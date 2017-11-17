Investigators from two departments are attempting to find the person or persons who shot out windows on nearly 50 vehicles Saturday night.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that 32 vehicles were struck in the Village of Union Grove between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

In the City of Burlington another 10 to 20 vehicles were hit, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson, who called it “vandalism by BB.”

“It was a very random act,” he said.

Anderson said Burlington is conducting its own investigation, but is also working in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Racine County Communication Center at 262-886-2300.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments