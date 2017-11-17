Southern Lakes Conference
FOOTBALL
First team
Offense
Player of the Year – Will Keller, Lake Geneva Badger, 12.
QB: Nick Klug, Burlington, 12. RB: Will Keller, LGB, 12. Tanner Keller, Waterford, 10. WR: Nick Webley, BUR, 11. Jack Pettit, Union Grove, 12. Nic Frederick, Westosha Central, 12. TE: Joe Tully, Burlington, 12. OL: Sarek Hoerth, LGB, 12. Sam Kaider, LGB, 12. Nathan Bousman, BUR, 11. Zach Stiewe, WAT, 12. Branden Spencer, Wilmot, 11. K: Patrick Goldammer, WAT, 12.
Defense
Player of the Year – Aaron Chapman, WAT, 12. DL: Alex Evans, LGB, 12. Ben Golon, BUR, 12. Jack Trautman, WAT, 12. Kevin Brenner, WIL, 11. LB: Daniel Noll, WAT, 12. Benjamin Michalowski, WAT, 12. Zack Christopherson, WIL, 12. Tanner Peterson, WIL, 11. DB: Nick Aufmuth, LGB, 12. Chapman, WAT, 12. Jacob Gerzel, WIL, 12. P: Joe Tully, BUR. William Ketterhagen, WAT, 12.
Second team
Offense
QB: Alec Spang, UG, 12. Jaden Jackson, Westosha Central, 12. RB: Grant Tully, BUR, 12. Austin Norton, WIL, 11. WR: Chapman. TE: Angelo Camalieri, LGB, 12. OL: Alex Evans, LGB, 12. Brian Konz, BUR, 11. Jake Francisco, WAT, 11. Charles Feeney, WC, 10. Noah Coleman, WIL, 11. K: Josh Taddeo, LGB, 11.
Defense
DL: Nathan Borst, LGB, 11. Boyd Biggs, WAT, 11. Gunner Peterson, WIL, 12. LB: Brett Adams, LGB, 11. Braden O’Laughlin, LGB, 12. Nate Crayton, BUR, 12. Devin Shibilski, UG, 12. DB: Austin Flower, LGB, 12. Grant Tully, BUR, 12. Ketterhagen. Tyler Huffhines, WC, 12. P: Adam Simmons, WC, 11.
Honorable mention
Offense
QB: Colton Surges, LGB, 12. Dakota Williams, Delavan-Darien, 12. RB: Michalowski. Robert Brent, WIL, 12. WR: Logan Rios, DD, 12. Cameron Krueger, WC, 11. TE: Jared Gehrke, WC, 11. OL: Justin Johnson, DD, 12. K: Anthony Poco, WIL, 12.
Defense
DL: Jacob Ellerbrock, WC, 12. Sage Rushing, Elkhorn, 11. LB: Ross Gengler, DD, 11. DB: Harrison George, BUR.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls
First team
Runner of the Year: Erin Sorg, Sr, DD
- Erin Sorg, DD, sr., 19:07.21; 2. Meghan Capra, WC, sr., 19:15.29; 3. Kelsey Radobicky, WAT, fr., 19:30.27; 4. Abby Martin, UG, sr., 19:47.59; 5. Heaven Anderson, WC, so., 19:51.93; 6. Ava Trent, LG, fr., 19:59.02; 7. Amara Trent, LG, jr., 20:05.05.
Second team
- Haleigh Reindl, WAT, sr., 20:26.99; 9. Erin Wruk, LG, jr., 21:02.59; 10. Olivia Deering, LG, sr., 20:07.81; 11. Maureen Clifford, LG, sr., 21:08.85; 12. Riley Calouette, UG, so., 21:21.27; 13. Lucci DiVito, LG, sr., 21:25.13; 14. Gwen Richardson, ELK, so., 21:33.45.
Honorable mention
Colleen Wall, LGB; Jessa Burling, BUR; Katelyn Rosenow, DD; Piper Sleider, ELK; Shannon Mulligan, UG; Jayda Obluck, WAT; Mackenzie Maccaux, WC; Tara Nopenz, WIL.
Boys
First team
Runner of the Year: Gustavo Gordillo, sr, LGB
- Gustavo Gordillo, LG, sr., 16:18.68; 2. Joshua Butscher, WAT, sr., 16:44.16; 3. Logan Koehling, LG, jr., 17:05.06; 4. Kyle DeRosier, BHS, jr., 17:06.72; 5. Sean Pritchard, WAT, sr., 17:20.45; 6. Kevin Hall, UG, so., 17:20.62; 7. Kody Molitor, WIL, fr., 17:22.06.
Second team
- Ian Marino, WAT, sr., 17;23.10; 9. Adam Schubring, WAT, sr., 17:24.65; 10. Ian Williams, WAT, jr., 17:24.65; 11. Derek Davey, ELK, sr., 17:25.35; 12. Kaleb Opsal, LG, sr., 17:25.55; 13. Jordan Paulsen, WIL, jr., 17:26.61; 14. Blake Zager, WIL, so., 17:29.42.
Honorable mention
Leonel Luna, LGB; Declan Kipp, BUR; Eliberto Gomez-Rodriguez, DD; Caleb Hembree, ELK; Marcus Johnson, UG; Daniel Pankowski, WAT; Colten Greenhill, WC; Alex Wank, WIL.
GIRLS GOLF
First team
Athlete of the Year: Holly Murphy, Badger, 10.
Holly Murphy, LG, 10; Keegan Destree, WIL, 11, Jackie Bianchi, UG, 12; Aubrie Torhorst, WAT, 11; Megan Koch, UG, 12
Second team
Sydney Staaden, UG, 12; Kya Kafar, BHS, 12; Madeline Anderson, WAT, 12; Kayla Kerns, LG, 11; Afton Malvitz, ELK, 9.
Honorable mention
Raelee Koehnke, BHS, 12; Ava Greeley, ELK, 12; Madison Whitehead, LG, 12; Veronica Parco, UG, 9; Natalie Horn, WAT, 12; Grace Anderson, WC, 10; Madison Bailey, WIL, 12.
BOYS SOCCER
First team
Forward: Jason Cano, DD, 12. Payton Aranda, LGB, 12. Zeus Huerta, DD, 11. Midfielder: Pablo Guzman Martinez, DD, 11. Ben Burrows, ELK, 12. Cole Goff, LGB, 11. Defender: Luke Umnus, ELK, 11. Sawyer Richardson, UG, 10. Caden Reece, ELK, 11. Goalie: Michael Polzin, UG, 12. At-large: Logan Farrington, UG, 10.
Player of the year: Cano, Aranda.
Second team
F: Kevin Romero, ELK, 12. Bryant Romero, ELK, 12. Cole Anderson, UG, 12. MF: Christian Lentz, UG, 10. Devon Davey, ELK, 10. Jarred Kohout, BUR, 12. D: Daniel Rangel, DD, 11. Victor Romero, LGB, 9. Nick Rasmussen, WC, 12. G: Michael Hyland, WAT, 11. AL: Andres Vasquez, DD, 12.
Honorable mention
F: Andrew Zeman, BUR, 12. Bobby McNealy, WC, 12. MF: Kane Talley, UG, 12. Colten Schultz, WC, 11. D: Kyle Schoeneberg, ELK, 9. Martin Soto, DD, 11. Will French, WAT, 9. Joe Davis, WIL, 11. G: Nico Mulliri, LGB, 12. Chase Erickson, WC, 12.
GIRLS TENNIS
First team
Singles: Bianca Andersen, WIL, 11. Claudia Huerth, LGB, 11. May Jagodzinski, BUR, 11. Stephanie Dopuch, WC, 12. Doubles: Olivia Stout/Lillie Ripkey, LGB. Chloe Woods/Kayla Maurer, UG. Ashley Wells/Sara Backus, WC.
Athlete of the year – Andersen.
Second team
S: Annabelle Alberts, LGB, 10. Gabby Richardson, ELK, 11. Nixie Grajera, UG, 12. Halle Rosentrater, WIL, 9. D: Adrianna Castillo/Josie Klein, BUR. Payton Christensen/Ali Smith, ELK. Brooke Wysiatko/Katie Barningham, WC.
Honorable mention
Ava Anderson, LGB, 10. Hannah Gage/Nichole Ritzman, LGB. Grace Boyle, BUR, 12. Laura Farley, DD, 12. Kendall Birbaum, ELK, 12. Karissa Franceschina/Kaitlyn Krause, UG. Whitney Beaston, WAT, 10. Emily Wermeling/Kenna Beth, WC, 10.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
First team
Player of the Year – Mia Grunze, OH, WAT.
OH: Mia Grunze, WAT, 12. Abigail Koenen, BUR, 12. Mariah Grunze, WAT, 9. S: Kennedy Muff, WC, 11. Karlee Lois, UG, 10. Kaley Blake, BUR, 10. L: Samantha Naber, BUR, 9
Second team
OH: Laura Shoopman, WC, 11. Olivia Dir, UG, 10. Sierra Lee, WC, 11. Maddie Berezowitz, BUR, 11. Becca Bell, WIL, 12. OH/MH: Brooklyn VandeHei, BUR, 12. L: Kelsey Henderson, UG, 10
Honorable mention
S,: Karissa Cullen, LG, 12. Adrienne Bain, ELK, 12. Aspyn Krygiel, WAT, 12. Sara Bedessem, WIL, 12. OH: Coley Haggard, BUR, 12. Hailey Wittliff, DD, 10. Becca Borowski, UG, 12. MH: Ella Kaebisch, WC, 11. L: Twila Dovas, WC, 11.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Jack Polick, WC
First team
OH: Malik Tiedt, jr., BUR; Drew Pesick, sr., BUR. S: Connor Muff, sr., WC. Alex Tenhagen, sr., WIL. David Paul, so., BUR. MH: Quinn Cafferty, jr., St. Catherine’s/Lutheran. L: Trey Krause, jr., BUR; Jack Polick, sr., WC.
Second team
OH: Evan Schuster, so., SC/L; Cameron Wischnowski, sr., WIL; Daxton Cramer, sr., UG.
MH: Mason Welter, sr., WCl; Andy Ellingham, jr., BUR. Setter/Outside hitter – Elijah Scheckel, sr., UG. L: Kevin Kessel, jr., WIL.
Honorable mention
Sam Lois, so., BUR; Sawyer Dujardin, so., BUR; Connor Rasch, jr., SC/L; Adam May, jr., SC/L; Nate Koch, jr., UG; Jason Olson, sr., WC; Brandon Keller, sr., WIL.
Metro Classic
Girls Volleyball
First team
OH: Sammie Seib, fr. Catholic Central. Mercedes Pye, sr., Shoreland Lutheran. MH: Kelsey Carrington, soph., Racine St. Catherine’s. Emily Krause, jr., Kenosha St. Joe’s. S: Elizabeth Klein, jr., CC. L: Jamie May, jr., Prairie School. MH/S: Jolie Larson, jr., PS.
Player of the year – Larson.
Second team
OH: Anna Hackbarth, sr., CC. Emily Terry, jr., PS. Driea Bode, jr., PS. S: Natalie Koke, sr., RSC. Michelle Haling, sr., SL. MH: Grace Spiegelhoff, jr., CC. L: Natalie Rosborough, sr., Racine Lutheran.
Honorable mention
CC: Grace Antlfinger, Emily Swanson.
