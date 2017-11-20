The Racine County Sheriff’s Office resumed a search Nov. 6 for a Town of Dover woman who went missing in June.

The office is continuing to investigate the disappearance of Lynn Rickard, 59, and has continued to investigate information received from the public.

Rickard was reported missing from her Town of Dover residence in the 4900 block of Schoen Road in the early morning hours of June 25. Rickard is believed to suffer from mental illness and medical conditions.

She was last seen walking west through a field about a half mile from her home before 9 a.m. June 25.

Several large-scale searches have been conducted since Rickard disappeared including areas in Kenosha County. The Racine Sheriff’s Office has utilized multiple fire and emergency medical resources throughout the region. The search has also been supplemented by Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol and Flight for Life.

“Due to the time of year, foliage is reduced, crops have been cultivated and visibility is greater,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to bringing closure to the family of Lynn Rickard.”

