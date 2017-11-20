Store and gas station eyed for site at highways 83 and 36

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

A gas station and convenience store could occupy a site in one of Rochester’s most high profile sites, but the property will have to be rezoned for plans to move forward.

Clerk-treasurer Betty Novy presented the Village Board with its first glimpse into the proposed establishment, which would be operated under the Casey’s General Store nameplate, at a meeting Nov. 13.

Casey’s is eyeing land currently zoned for residential use at the corner of highways 83 and 20. Several maneuvers — including publishing legal notices, holding a public hearing and amending the zoning — will have to occur if the plans move forward.

The board’s discussion with Novy this week focused primarily on the timeline for reviewing Casey’s plans. Company representatives were not in attendance at the meeting to discuss the proposed development.

“This isn’t so much about the application itself,” Novy said. “It’s more about reviewing the timeline. It’s very preliminary.”

The tentative timeline calls for formally notifying nearby property owners of the zoning amendment request on the week of Nov. 20. A sign informing passers-by of the proposal also will be posted on the property.

More details about Casey’s operations plans are expected to surface Dec. 4, when the village Plan Commission holds its next meeting.

The day after the meeting, Novy said she intends to publish the first of two notices of the proposed amendment – which would require a change to the village comprehensive plan – in the Burlington Standard Press, which is the village’s paper of record.

Also in December, following the Plan Commission’s review, Casey’s plans will be reviewed by the village engineer.

The Plan Commission will give Casey’s plans one final comb-through Jan. 3 before issuing a formal recommendation to the Village Board. A public hearing and possible board adoption are slated for the board’s Jan. 8 meeting.

To read the full story see the Nov. 17 edition of the Waterford Post.

