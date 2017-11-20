Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In Union Grove / November 20, 2017
Matthew Von Bergen shares a moment with his grandpa, veteran Glen Von Bergen, during Yorkville School’s Veterans Day event on Nov. 10. The program gave students a chance to interview and honor local veterans and family members who served.
