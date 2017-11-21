Kenneth Brown Morrall, “Kenny”, age 65, passed away Sunday, Nov.19, 2017, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital following a long battle with kidney disease. He was born at Great Lakes Naval Base, Oct. 22, 1952, to the late Frank and Betty (Nee: Brown) Morrall.

Ken graduated from William Horlick High School, “Class of 1970.” He earned his Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and his Masters in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Ken proudly marched with the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps from 1967 to 1974 and is still widely recognized as a corps drum major from the years 1972 to 1974. It was during these years that countless lifelong friendships were made.

On May 3, 1975, he was united in marriage to his best friend, Debra L. Nelson. Ken had a passion for teaching and was employed by the Burlington Area School District, teaching High School history, from 1975 until his retirement in 2011. During his time there he coached the high school color guard and poms squads. With his family, Ken gave of his time and talents volunteering for local and state scholarship pageants, within the Miss America Organization, that enabled young women on the pathway to success. He was a lover of history, the arts, British comedy, an avid reader, the “walking encyclopedia” for his weekly trivia team and devoted “dog Dad” to his Pug, Dash. Ken was also an excellent cook and treasured the time spent putting together meals and celebrations for family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his wife, Debra; daughter, Caitlin (Jacques) Machol of Pacific Palisades, Calif.; his grandson and best buddy, Jack; sisters, Robin Monkman, and Laura Morrall (Pat Roherty); father-in-law, Clemen Nelson; brothers-in-law, Neil (Mary Ann) Nelson and David Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Eleanor “Tootie” Nelson and his brother-in-law, Randy Monkman.

Relatives and friends may meet to celebrate Ken’s life Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Preservation Hall Racine, 745 Lake Ave, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Time of Remembering at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Miss Racine Scholarship Program for a scholarship in Ken’s name have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charan Mungara, Dr. Carolyn Pinkerton, and nurses, Cassie, Alex, and Laura for their loving and compassionate care to Ken and his entire family.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments