Tuesday Roundup

Burling’s 926 points eclipse Grandi for top spot

By Mike Ramczyk

It wasn’t your average milestone.

That’s why Burlington girls basketball head coach Mary Parker had to take a full timeout Tuesday night to allow Jessa Burling and the Burlington High School fans revel in the awesomeness of the historic moment.

In what’s fitting for her do-everything style of play, Burling had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in an unconventional triple-double to surpass Catie Grandi as the Demons’ all-time leading scorer.

Burling’s 926 points best Grandi’s mark of 912, a record that stood since 2009.

The big night sparked a 48-29 victory over visiting Racine Horlick, Burlington’s first of the season (1-1).

Parker, who used to play for the Demons, wanted to give Burling her proper due with the timeout.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment,” Parker said. “Jessa has worked incredibly hard to achieve this record, but she would be the first to acknowledge that she would not have been able to achieve this without her current and past teammates. To her credit, many of her baskets are hard-earned, because she is constantly battling not only other teams’ best defenders, but also through usually a lot of contact around the rim.”

Burling said she wasn’t aware of when it actually happened, but she understands the importance nonetheless.

“I was not keeping track or anything so I was a little confused when it happened and then it hit me,” Burling said. “It feels quite amazing, but mostly surreal. I have just been playing the sport that I love with my teammates.”

“If it weren’t for them and my coaches, there is absolutely no way I would have been able to accomplish this. It feels great as a program mostly.”

Parker said Burling has always been a leader by example, but has grown into a more vocal leader as a senior.

At times in practice, Parker said she’ll find herself about to make a coaching suggestion, but Burling will have already pointed it out.

“It is like having another coach at practice and in the game helping the girls along,” Parker said.

Burlington led, 23-10, at halftime and cruised to victory.

Amelia Crabtree had 11 points and four steals, and Holly Johnson added nine points.

As a team, the ball-hawking Demons smothered the Rebels with 18 steals.

“Our defense was our best offense, and we were able to capitalize off of the steals on the other end of the court,” Parker said. “We were able to get good looks at the basket and move the ball well.”

Waterford boys 65, Catholic Central 54

The visiting Toppers came out strong in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night, but Matt Borchardt and Mike Schimelfenyg were too much in the second half as the Wolverines enjoyed a comfortable victory.

Borchardt led the Wolverines with 19 points, 12 in the second half, and he knocked down three of the team’s eight 3-pointers.

Schimelfenyg added 13, 10 of which came in the second half.

Catholic Central senior Frank Koehnke led all scorers with 21 points, and Brandon Pum added 12.

Union Grove girls 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 48

Two late free throws from Alyssa Kus helped the Lady Broncos improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Pick up Friday’s Westine Report for the full story, along with the Union Grove girls hoops preview.

