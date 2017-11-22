In nearly 28 years on the job as a City of Burlington police officer, Sgt. John Fisher often dealt with the ugly side of the community he called home. But he didn’t let it get him down.

Read about how the newly retired Fisher found balance and purpose in his life and eventually came to his decision to step away.

In addition to the feature story on Fisher, here’s what readers will find in this week’s edition of the Standard Press:

• Report cards are out: Five of seven schools in the Burlington Area School District exceed or significantly exceed expectations in the latest round of report cards issued by the state Department of Public Instruction on Monday.

• Flood loan approved: The Burlington Common Council authorized borrowing nearly $1.5 million for flood damage costs at its meeting Tuesday after learning the tax impact of the loan will be less than anticipated.

• Paging young doctors: A partnership between Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington and Burlington High School has been in place since 2001 and is paying dividends by inspiring some students to return to their hometown as freshly minted doctors.

• Rave reviews: In its final performance of the season Friday afternoon, the Burlington High School one-act play found its storybook ending – both on and off the field. Performing “The Baseball Show” and appearing at state after a one-year absence, Burlington’s play brought home the Outstanding Ensemble award as well as having 10 different actors and actresses recognized for outstanding performance.

Copies will be available at local sales outlets late Wednesday afternoon and subscribers will receive their copies in the mail on Friday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. To subscribe to the Standard Press click here: SUBSCRIBE

