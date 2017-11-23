BASD exceeds state averages in nearly all measured areas

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Five of seven schools in the Burlington Area School District exceed or significantly exceed expectations in the latest round of report cards issued by the state Department of Public Instruction on Monday.

The other two BASD schools meet expectations under the system that, according to state education officials, is intended to promote accountability and help schools better prepare students for life.

Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services Connie Zinnen said this year’s grades were similar to what the district received in 2016.

“There really weren’t any surprises for us,” she said. “Our schools didn’t change positions much.”

This is the second year of the legislatively mandated report cards that assess schools and school districts on four priority areas – student achievement, growth in student knowledge, closing gaps among learners of all abilities, and on-track and postsecondary readiness.

The school district is also rated with an overall score of exceeding expectations. The district’s score is 77.9 on a scale of 100.

The overall accountability scale for schools and districts statewide is: 0 to 52.9, fails to meet expectations; 53 to 62.9 meets few expectations; 63 to 72.9 meets expectations; 73 to 82.9 exceeds expectations; and 83 to 100, significantly exceeds expectations.

The overall scores for Burlington’s schools, in descending order, are: Winkler Elementary 87; Karcher Middle School 83.7; Cooper Elementary 82.9; Lyons Elementary 80.2; Dyer Intermediate School 73.9; Waller Elementary 70.6; and Burlington High School 69.3.

Cooper missed the cutoff for significantly exceeds expectations – which it achieved last year – by one tenth of a point.

See the Nov. 23 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for the full story, including a chart that breaks down the individual scores for each school across four areas of emphasis.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments