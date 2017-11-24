David C. Cowan, 79, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.

He was born in Chicago on April 21, 1938, to George and Kathleen (nee Curry) Cowan. He spent his early life in Illinois before moving to Wisconsin where he graduated from Salem Central High School.

On June 21, 1958, he was united in marriage Linda L. Krahn. Together they raised four sons. Linda preceded him in death on May 31, 2017. Dave enjoyed trucking and working on the farm, but the majority of his time was spent working at Burlington Farmer’s Supply, which he and Linda owned for many years. His always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his sons, David Cowan, Jr. of Burlington, Donald (Jeanine) Cowan of Lake Geneva, James (Suzanne) Cowan of Burlington and Jerry (Jill) Cowan of Roscoe, Ill; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, George (Cheryl) Cowan of Severna Park, Md., Kenneth (Barbara) Cowan of New Berlin, and Alexander (Nancy) Cowan of Burlington; sisters-in-law, Betty Kirchner of Union Grove and Nancy Schulz of Salem, brothers-in-law, Robert (Vi) Krahn of Terre Haute, Ind. and Bob Burnett of Salem. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter-in-law, Claire Cowan, sister-in-law, Donna Burnett and brothers-in-law, Leo Kirchner and Ken Schulz.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Simonds and the Doctors and Nurses at the various Aurora Medical Facilities for all the wonderful care and compassion they have shown.

Memorials contributions may be sent to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, 1155 Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 or St. Luke’s Medical Center, Grateful Patient Program, 950 N. 12th St., suite A511, Milwaukee, WI 53233 or American Diabetes Association, 375 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI 53005.

Visitation for Dave will be held on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, from 2 to 5:15 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The Service will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Ron Tichy officiating. Burial will be Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

