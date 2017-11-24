Patricia J. Kohler, age 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at her residence. She was born in Waukesha, Aug. 13, 1936, to the late Oliver and Barbara (Nee: Young) Cejka and had been a Racine resident since 1964.

On June 14, 1958, at St. John’s Catholic Church in South Milwaukee she was united in marriage to Karl A. Kohler who preceded her in death, April 23, 2015. Pat received her degree as a Registered Nurse at St. Agnes School of Nursing, Marion College. She was employed at Burlington Memorial Hospital for 19 years, retiring in 1983. Pat was a longtime and active member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she belonged to the Third Order of Augustinians and Christian Mothers. She was also a member of St. Vincent De Paul. Pat will be best remembered as a great wife, mother, provided and devoted Catholic.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Anthony (Michelle) Kohler of Chandler, Ariz., Karla-Ann (Emich) Ralf of Zurich, Switzerland, Clifford (Helen) Kohler of Kenosha, Roberta-Lynn (Dan) Robers of Burlington; 16 grandchildren, Jessie, Erin, Brent, Bryce, Karl, Kristin, Andrew, Nicole, Kristina, Kevin, Eric, Kimberly, Chase, Danielle, May, and Josh; five great-grandchildren, Mollie, Alison, Mason, Bryan, and Laina; sisters, Loris-Ann (Tony) Greco of Franklin, Karen Lee Cejka of Ocala, Fla.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James (Helen) Kohler of Texas, Henry (Karen) Kohler of Oak Creek, Marion (Al) Carl of Oak Creek and Elizabeth (Dennis) Maier of Oak Creek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Rich O’Leary officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklan Funeral Home is serving the family. Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments