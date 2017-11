Mike Aimone (from left), Len Erickson and Dan Maurice team up to trim a tree for sale at the Union Grove Kiwanis Club Christmas tree lot in downtown Union Grove at Main Street and Mill Avenue. The lot is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will also be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

