By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

With the 2017-18 school year well under way, Waterford Union High School officials are in the midst of assembling the district’s calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

Superintendent Keith Brandstetter discussed some of the tentative components of the 2018-19 calendar at a School Board meeting Nov. 20. No formal action or decisions have been made, though Brandstetter hinted a draft version could be presented to elected officials as soon as next month.

Plans call for WUHS kicking off the 2018-19 school year Sept. 4 — the day after Labor Day — and wrapping the year June 6, 2019, with graduation festivities taking place June 10.

For the full story — including when holiday breaks will be and whether the calendar will dovetail with local feeder schools — see the Nov. 24 edition of the Waterford Post.

