Joyce A. Poepping, 84, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Oak Park Place. Joyce was born Jan. 18, 1933, to Robert and Loraine (nee Ketterhagen) Warren in Burlington. Her early life was spent in Brighton. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. On Aug. 7, 1954, she was united in marriage to Gerald Poepping at St. Charles Church. Following their marriage they resided in Brighton Township for 33 years, where they raised their family, then the town of Burlington the past 30 years. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a very caring person and always put others before herself. She was a dedicated volunteer at Mt. Carmel and the Burlington Aurora Hospital Gift Shop for the past 30 years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Hilda (Randy) Jasperson, Mary (Mike) Nolan, Dennis (Jean) Poepping, Teresa (Dave) Eckhart and Patty (Rich) Sauls; grandchildren, Dawn (Ryan) Menken, Mark Jasperson, Jason (Kate Cowen) Nolan, Chris (Lauren) Nolan, Travis (Rosalie) Nolan, Olivia (Dustin) Floyd, Nick (Sara Skarda) Poepping, Marie (Joe) Vrchota, Matt (Katie) Eckhart, Shane (Kerrigan Patterson) Sauls, and Kasi (Brody Rogala) Sauls; great-grandchildren, Makenna and Bennett Menken, James and Benjamin Nolan, Carter and Grant Vrchota, Claire and Cami Eckhart, and Baby Floyd. She is further survived by her siblings, Bill Warren, Bob Warren and Jerry (Mary Kay) Warren; in-laws, MaryAnn Poepping, Raymond (Mary Ann) Poepping, Edna Kremers, Albert (Karen) Poepping, Clarence (Janie) Poepping and Bill Sachse and other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeff Poepping; sister, Dorothy (Bob) Meyers; brother, Tom Warren; sisters- in- law, Audrey Warren and Judy Warren; in-laws, Ben and Olivia Poepping, Josephine (Edward) Ruhoff, Ann (Norbert) Koopmeiners, Norbert (Helen) Poepping and Bernard Poepping.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Dec. 1 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Church. Private burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery at a later date.

The family has suggested memorials be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Joyce’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kindred Hospice, the amazing staff at Oak Park Place and the doctors and nurses at Aurora for all their kindness and compassionate care.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

