Loraine Marie Box, 96, of Waterford passed away on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Growing up on a farm in Rochester, she was the oldest daughter of Norma and Raymond Schuerman. Loraine met the love of her life, Donald W. Box from Honey Creek, whom she married in April of 1941. Together they had three children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. They celebrated 72 years of marriage prior to her husband’s death in August of 2013.

Loraine was a wonderful cosmetologist and had her own shop for many years in Waterford, East Troy and later in Burlington. After they retired, Loraine and Don moved to Minocqua, where for several years, they enjoyed the lakes and relaxed atmosphere with friends. Wanting to be near their family, they returned to Waterford. Loraine loved cooking, putting together puzzles, playing cards and spending time with friends. The thing she loved most though was spending time with her family.

Loraine will be dearly missed by her many loved ones and friends. She is survived by her children, Reverend Karen (Dan) Scheel of Mukwonago and Pat (John) Rossmiller of Mukwonago; four loving grandchildren and four adoring great grandchildren. Loraine was preceded in death by her husband Donald; her parents Norma and Ray Schuerman; her sisters Joyce McCrossen and Evelyn Sheffield; her son Kenneth Box, and daughter in law Ellie Box.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday Dec. 2, 2017, at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st Street, Waterford with Father Gene Doda officiating. Relatives and friends may visit the family Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held at St. Thomas after the service. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the family are appreciated according to Loraine’s wishes.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net

