Burlington’s new Community Aquatic Center is on track for a Memorial Day weekend completion and your city tax bill will be higher in 2018.

Those are just two of the stories you’ll find in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Here’s a look at some of the other stories:

EPIC FIELD TRIP: Sixteen Catholic Central High School students and history teacher Dan Meddaugh left their books behind and boarded a bus that took them to historical sites of the American civil rights movement.

ON THE BALLOT: Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty intends to seek another term in April, but at least two of the four incumbent aldermanic candidates will not run for re-election on April’s ballot. First District Alderman Edward Johnson and Second District Alderwoman Ruth Dawidziak have both filed papers stating their intentions to not seek another term, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach.

A WHOVILLE HOLIDAY: The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce will dive into the deep end of the Christmas season Friday as it hosts its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. The traditional parade – with the whimsical theme, “Whoville Christmas in Burlington,” in tribute to Dr. Seuss’ fictitious village where Christmas couldn’t be denied – steps off at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Burlington.

BE KIND: The launch of the movie “Wonder” is shedding light on an area girl’s disorder and sparking a “be-kind” movement.

LET IT SNOW: Area ski hills are poised to make the most of Wisconsin’s winter season.

DEATHS: The following death notices appear inside this week’s edition: • LORAINE MARIE BOX, 96 • DAVID C. COWAN, 79 • WILLIAM EDWARD EDSTROM, 87 • PATRICIA J. KOHLER, 81 • JOYCE. A. POEPPING, 84

