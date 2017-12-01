Like Whoville, Burlington celebrates the season Friday with parade, tree-lighting

The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce will dive into the deep end of the Christmas season Friday as it hosts its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting.

The traditional parade – with the whimsical theme, “Whoville Christmas in Burlington,” in tribute to Dr. Seuss’ fictitious village where Christmas couldn’t be denied – steps off at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will start on Kane Street at Chandler Boulevard and proceed to Milwaukee Avenue where it will turn right before traveling through the Chestnut Street loop and onto Pine Street to return to Chandler Boulevard.

Chamber officials describe the parade as “full of sweets, happiness and fantastical floats that glide through our historic downtown.”

Immediately following the parade people are invited to join Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Mayor Jeannie Hefty for the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Wehmhoff Square at the corner of Pine and E. Washington streets.

There will be caroling, hot chocolate and cookies available in the park. Visitors will also have a chance to see Santa’s reindeer and the Door County Snow Dogs.

Following the tree lighting, children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa in his Chalet. The Chalet, also at Wehmhoff Square, will be open Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Dec. 17.

Children and families will have a chance to warm up at the Plaza Theater following the parade and tree lighting. The theater is hosting a free showing of the Dr. Seuss classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” at 8 p.m.

For additional information on Friday’s activities, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 262-763-6044 or visit burlingtonchamber.org.

