Wayne R. Kiekenbush, 72 year-old lifelong resident of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at his home. He was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Burlington.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret (nee Nasello); his children, Jeffrey (Joanna) Kiekenbush of Chicago and Christy Kiekenbush of Milwaukee; his dear dogs, Katie and Zeus; and many extended family members and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Greta (nee Kinney) Kiekenbush.

Interment with military honors was private. Strang Funeral Home of Antioch served the family. Well-wishers may visit www.strangfh.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments