Burlington to unveil plan for city growth

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

A roadmap for the future development of Burlington will be unveiled next week, setting a course that city officials acknowledge will be heavily influenced by the arrival of Foxconn in Mount Pleasant.

The city’s Plan Commission is scheduled to review the plan, prepared by the consulting firm Graef, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a meeting that will be held at the city’s Department of Public Works facility, 2200 S. Pine St.

City Administrator Carina Walters said the plan features residential, commercial and industrial development encompassing “hundreds of acres” along the South Pine Street (Highway 83) corridor.

“We’re trying to be progressive,” Walters said of the planning process that will include expansion of the existing Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park and a vision for future residential development of the area.

She acknowledged the plan was initiated prior to Foxconn’s announcement, but constitutes serendipitous timing by the city.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said there has been recurring refrain of “Are you ready for Foxconn?” throughout Racine and Kenosha counties and she believes Burlington is ahead of the curve due to it’s recent planning.

Now the question is, according to Hefty, “How much growth can we absorb and how much growth do we want?”

To read the full story, including the anticipated impact on the area of the Foxconn development, see the Dec. 7 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. To subscribe, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments