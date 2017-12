The four granite stones that comprise the new veterans memorial at Burlington’s Echo Park were installed last week. Come next spring, the stones will be etched with the names of deceased local veterans as a tribute to military service. The memorial will replace the temporary bed of crosses that is erected each Memorial Day weekend, according to organizer Tom Stelling. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

