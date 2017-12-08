Folk music duo to perform at coffeehouse Friday

Tim Mocarski, who never lived in Burlington but made 33 years of his living here as an English teacher at Burlington High School, has returned several times since his retirement in 2011 as a member of the folksy coterie at The Coffeehouse at Chestnut and Pine.

Lately, he has been accompanied by his wife Susan, with whom he forged a folk music-interest friendship and, inevitably, romance that led to a second marriage for both and a new folk music team, Wattle and Daub.

Friday, Susan and Tim celebrate the release of a new album, “Struggles and Love” with a concert at the Coffeehouse from 7 to 9 p.m. Not only will attendees get a live version of the album but they will also get a chance to purchase a signed copy.

“Struggles and Love” is a largely biographical musical commemoration of their partnership. With one exception, the album consists of their written songs, including the first one, “The Luckiest One,” based on a good-natured domestic ‘altercation.’ The fortuitous meeting after Tim’s performance at Rustic Road blossomed into a committed and artistic bonding, even though Tim is a Cubs fan and Susan a Cardinals fan.

If you go…

What: Folk duo Wattle and Daub performs tunes from recently released album

Where: Coffeehouse at Chestnut and Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Lowdown: Tim and Susan Mocarski, whose musical and romantic relationship grew out of a series of open mic performances, celebrate their new album

