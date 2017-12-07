A plan for the future of Burlington’s industrial, commercial and residential growth will be revealed Tuesday at a meeting of the city’s Plan Commission. You can find out how local officials plan to deal with Foxconn and other influences on the area’s growth in the lead story of this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

Other front-page stories include:

• Are you interested in running for office? You can read about which local seats are up for election in next spring’s election and what you need to do to be a candidate.

• Have you ever been shopping at Kohl’s or Pick ‘n Save and wondered why you can’t drive over to Big R or Dunhams without traveling out to Milwaukee Avenue? The barrier between the two parking lots may be removed in the future, Mayor Jeannie Hefty reports.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories inside this week’s edition:

POLISH PRIDE: Covering three generations in her second novel “Growing Up Polish in South Milwaukee,” Burlington author Carol Demarco reminisces about her childhood as the granddaughter of Polish immigrants and shares her experiences of school, church, family, and years as a South Milwaukee Pole.

CITY TAX HIKE OK’D: The City of Burlington adopted its $8.6 million budget, which includes a tax rate increase for property owners, in Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. Taxpayers will see a 93-cent increase per $1,000 of property value.

GREENHOUSE EYED: The possibility of a 900-square-foot greenhouse at Burlington High School is in discussion by the Burlington Area School District School Board of Education. The greenhouse proposal comes out of a donation of $23,000 from a benefactor who remains “anonymous at this time,” according to Superintendent Peter Smet.

RELEASE CONCERT: Friday, Susan and Tim Mocarski of the folk duo Wattle and Daub celebrate the release of a new album, “Struggles and Love” with a concert at the Coffeehouse at Chestnut and Pine, Burlington, from 7 to 9 p.m.

