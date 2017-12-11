Local offices to appear on April ballot

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Now is the time for residents who want to become involved in local government at a variety to levels to step forward and seek office.

As of Friday, residents interested in serving at the township, city, school district and county levels may declare candidacy for those seats appearing on the April 3 ballot.

The local slate includes: mayor and four aldermanic seats in the City of Burlington; two seats on the Burlington Area School District Board of Education; two seats on the Town of Burlington Board of Supervisors; and two seats on the Racine County Board.

In addition to those seats, the Spring Election will feature four county Circuit Court judge seats and a single seat on the state Supreme Court.

Those who plan to seek office must live in the district or municipality they wish to represent and must be at least 18 years old.

Prospective candidates should contact the clerk in the municipality or district they desire to serve for the needed materials to declare candidacy. Additional information for candidates is also available on line from the Wisconsin Election Commission at elections.wi.gov.

Candidates have to file a declaration of candidacy and, in some cases, collect signatures for nomination papers, to qualify for the ballot.

Candidates have until the close of business at the respective municipal or district office on Jan. 2 to file their paperwork.

Incumbents who will not seek re-election are required to file papers of non-candidacy by Dec. 22. In those races where an incumbent fails to file non-candidacy prior to that date, the deadline for others to file candidacy papers will be extended, according to election officials.

If more than two candidates file to seek any single seat – or in the cases of at-large seats, more than double the available seats – a primary election will be held Feb. 20 to narrow the field.

Here’s a look at the available seats in the Burlington area:

City of Burlington

Mayor: Incumbent Jeannie Hefty

Alderman: Four seats – incumbents Edward Johnson (1st District); Ruth Dawidziak (2nd District); Tom Vos (3rd District); and Tom Pruesker (4th District)

Hefty, who served from 1992 to 2000 and was elected again in 2015, said she will seek another term. Johnson and Dawidziak have filed papers of non-candidacy.

Information: Clerk Diahnn Halbach, 262-342-1170.

Town of Burlington

Town Board: Two seats – incumbents Joan Boehm (Supervisor 3); and Jeffery Lang (Supervisor 4)

Bohners Lake Sanitary District President: Incumbent Harvey Kandler.

Supervisor seats carry two-year terms and the sanitary district president seat has a six-year term.

Information: Clerk Adelheid Streif, 262-762-3070.

Burlington Area School District

School Board: Two seats – incumbents Phil Ketterhagen and Kevin Bird.

Each seat carries a three-year term. Ketterhagen has served two terms and Bird has served one.

Information: Call the district office, 262-763-0210.

Racine County

County Board: Two local supervisor seats – incumbents Thomas Pringle (District 20) and Mike Dawson (District 21). Each seat carries a two-year term.

Circuit Court: Four seats – incumbents Wynne Laufenberg (Branch 1); Mike Piontek (Branch 5); Robert Repischak (Branch 9); and Timothy Boyle (Branch 10). Each seat carries a six-year term.

Information: Clerk Wendy Christensen, 262-636-3482.

