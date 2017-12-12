Driveway would open divide between parking lots

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The lament of “Why can’t I get there from here?” at two shopping centers on Burlington’s north side may soon be solved.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said last week the owner of the Fox River Plaza shopping center – which is anchored by Big R and Dunhams Sports – has negotiated an agreement with the owners and tenants in the adjacent Kohl’s and Pick ‘n Save shopping center to open a driveway between the two centers.

“Everybody’s on board now,” Hefty said.

The mayor said shoppers often complained that they had to drive out to Milwaukee Avenue to travel between the two shopping centers.

The new driveway, which will be on the far south side of the Big R store, would allow shoppers to travel between the parking lots of both shopping centers.

Hefty said Fox River Plaza owner Joe Devorkin, a Mequon-based businessman, has been pro-active in making changes that improve the shopping center for tenants and shoppers.

Joda Crabtree, owner of Big R, was among the proponents of opening a driveway between the shopping centers, saying the change should be mutually beneficial to the stores in both centers.

Hefty said Devorkin has agreed to pay the cost of connection and she expects him to bring plans for the change to the city in the coming months.

