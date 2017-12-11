Dorothy M. Phillips, 78, of Waterford, passed away Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Bay at Burlington.

She was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 13, 1939, to Eugene and Isabelle (nee Fessler) VanderBeke. She moved to Burlington at the age of ten and attended St. Mary Grade School, graduating from St. Mary High School. She then attended the Teachers College in Union Grove and later received a Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

On Aug. 19, 1970, Dorothy was united in marriage to John “Jack” Phillips. They made their home in Burlington before moving to Waterford in 1996. Jack preceded her in death on May 5, 2006. Dorothy taught school in Kenosha and St. Mary Grade School in Burlington before deciding to stay home to be a full time mother. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, was involved in the Burlington Haylofters and could always be seen helping out with her children’s and grandchildren’s school events. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, cooking and baking. She had a warm personality and everyone loved being around her.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Jean (Dan) Swiatkowski, Paul (Amy) Phillips, Ann Phillips and Joe (Theresa) Phillips; and grandchildren, Isabelle, Samuel, Jackson and Abigail. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol (Larry) Nieger, Kathy VanderBeke, Mary VanderBeke and Michael (Margaret) VanderBeke. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bay at Burlington and Da Vita Mukwonago Dialysis for the wonderful care they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, Dec. 11 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Burial will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

