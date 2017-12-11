Margaret R. Wolf, 99, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2017. She was born in Hustisford on June 13, 1918. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lee J. Wolf. Margaret was a devoted housewife who started their family in Racine and eventually moved the family to Michigan and then Upstate New York (Endwell) as Lee took positions as a Vice-President of Endicott-Johnson and Raymond Corporations. Marge and Lee retired to Sun City, Ariz. in 1980 but continued to spend summers at their cottage in Burlington. She was committed to volunteerism and her church and passionately pursued her artistic talents in stained glass and rug hooking. She was an accomplished bowler and golfer even into her 90’s.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Marylyn) Wolf, Rosalie Wolf (Thomas Quinn), Gregory (Suzanne) Wolf and Barbara (Mark) Varrato; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass was be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, Ariz. on Dec. 12. She will be laid to rest at St. Aphonsus Catholic Church, New Munster, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014-5656, www.hov.org/donate, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030, https://donatenow.heart.org/.

