The Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers lost a fan on Nov. 30, 2017.

Danny D. Caldwell of Burlington died at home after a short illness. He is survived by his daughters Danni Caldwell and her husband Alan Potratz of Henderson, Nev. and Kathi Caldwell and her husband Hans Overgaard of Sussex. He is also survived by his son, David Caldwell and his wife Debra of Burlington. He is the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, Danielle Overgaard, Krista Overgaard, Sanne Overgaard, Samuel Potratz, Noah Potratz, Corey Caldwell and Kellen Caldwell.

He is preceeded in death by his father Loren Caldwell, mother Ruth Favor Caldwell Walton, and his brothers Loren and Claren Caldwell.

Born in Viroqua, Dan graduated from La Farge High School, served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with a teaching degree. He taught physical education and English in the St, Francis Schools until 1970 and then taught English at Milton High School until his retirement in 1989. He was also a track, cross country, volleyball and wrestling coach.

A devoted and respected fisherman, Dan was a season pass holder at Clements Fishing Barge in Genoa. The walleyes in the Mississippi River will have one fewer fisherman to worry about next spring.

A private memorial service will be held. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Peace Corps.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments