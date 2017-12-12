Diane R. Vos, 67, of Mishicot, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. She was born in Burlington on Aug. 28, 1950, to Robert and Agnes (King) Henningfeld. On Dec. 1, 1973, she married Ken Vos in Waterford. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, socializing, crocheting and shopping.

Diane is survived by her husband Ken; her sons, Luke and Ben (Amy); grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Owen and Noelle; brothers, William (Maryann) Henningfeld, David (Eileen) Henningfeld, Donald (Shellie) Henningfeld, Jim (Lynette) Henningfeld, Chuck Henningfeld, Steve (Pattie) Henningfeld, and sister Mary (Bob) Kettle; as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Agnes and a sister Carol Henningfeld.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a parish prayer service to conclude the evening at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at St. James Catholic Church, 18228 Cty Rd R, Cooperstown (Denmark) from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Maurice Mmegbuadimma officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery after mass.

